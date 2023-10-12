State Trooper on detail at Londonderry construction site injured when cruiser rear-ended

LONDONDERRY, NH – Two people – including a NH State Police Trooper – were transported to the Elliot Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday in a crash on I-93.

On October 11, 2023, at approximately 3:38 p.m., Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks, members of the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction (CAR) Unit, along with Officers from the Londonderry Police Department and medical personnel from the Londonderry Fire Department, responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a New Hampshire State Police Cruiser.

The crash occurred on I-93 North, just north of exit 4.

The vehicle that struck the cruiser was identified as a grey 2017 Hyundai Elantra operated by Michael Shanahan, 36, of North Chelmsford, Mass.

At the time of the crash, it was determined that a Trooper was parked in the right shoulder with emergency blue lights activated, providing safety services at an active construction site. The Trooper was inside of the cruiser at the time of the crash. Immediately prior to the crash, the Elantra was seen driving in the right breakdown lane before striking the State Police cruiser.

The Trooper’s name was not released.

As a result of the crash, the Trooper and Shanahan both were transported to the Elliot Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. All aspects of this crash remain under investigation. Anyone with additional information, or who may have witnessed the incident contact Trooper Luan Sanches at Luan.G.Sanches@dos.nh.gov or (603) 227-0114.