State senator uses social media to deny assault charge leveled by employee

MANCHESTER, NH – Keith Murphy, a GOP senator and downtown business owner, turned himself in Monday after a police investigation into allegations that in April he assaulted an employee by spitting on him and slapping him.

On June 19, 2023, Murphy, 47, was named as the suspect in an incident that was reported April 30, 2023, at Murphy’s Taproom, 494 Elm St.

According to a brief narrative of the incident an employee at Murphy’s Taproom had gotten into an argument with “a man in the restaurant.” During the course of the argument, the victim said he was spat on and slapped by the man, identified by police as bar owner Murphy.

Surveillance video reviewed by police was consistent with what the employee reported and also showed Murphy “pick up a chair in an aggressive manner,” police said in Monday’s news release.

Murphy is charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of criminal threatening. He was released on PR bail and will be arraigned on July 24, 2023.

Murphy took to his State Senate Facebook page Monday to deny the allegation, adding that he was the victim in this incident:

“I am innocent of these charges and I look forward to my day in court. When the facts are known it will be clear that the police have charged the victim in this case. I will be defending my name, reputation, and business through the legal process, and I defer all further questions to my attorney, Donna Brown.”

Murphy is a former NH State Representative and was elected to the NH Senate in 2022.

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley released a statement Monday calling the charges “serious,” adding that if convicted, he should resign from the senate immediately.

In 2015, he sponsored legislation that would have redefined the definition of simple assault, inspired by a 2009 incident in which his wife at the time was arrested for allegedly tapping an employee on the shoulder.