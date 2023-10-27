State senator says Manchester police bias towards him is why he’s facing assault charges

MANCHESTER, NH – Republican state senator Keith Murphy, accused of spitting on and slapping an employee at his downtown restaurant, in court papers says Manchester police are biased against him and arrested him because they are opponents on several legislative matters.

Murphy, 48, of 971 Chestnut St., is charged with two counts of simple assault and one charge of criminal threatening in connection with an April 30, 2023 incident at his then restaurant, Murphy’s Diner, 516 Elm St.

Murphy has since sold the diner but retains ownership of the adjoining Murphy’s Taproom, 494 Elm St.

He is accused of getting into an argument with employee Nick Soter who told police Murphy went “chest to chest” with him after he asked about credit card tips owed to him. Soter alleged Murphy spat on him and slapped him. The criminal threatening charge accuses Murphy of picking up a chair and holding it “in a manner consistent with preparing to strike” Soter as Murphy moved toward him.

Murphy denies the allegations and maintains he is the victim.

On Wednesday, he filed a discovery motion in 9th Circuit Court – District Division – Manchester.

In it, Murphy said he is seeking additional evidence to corroborate existing evidence showing bias on the part of police. He said that is based, in part, on evidence that Kyle Daly, chief steward of the Manchester Police Patrolman’s Association (MPPA), contacted Senator Jeb Bradley and asked if he was going to ask Murphy to resign based on his arrest.

Daly, according to the motion filed by Attorney Donna J. Brown, had contacted Bradley concerning the Senator’s lack of support for a bill, estimated to cost $250 million, that would have grandfathered certain police officers into a previous and more lucrative pension plan.

Murphy opposed that legislation. He also supported legalization of marijuana and a bill limiting qualified immunity for police against civil suits, both of which are opposed by the MPPA and Daly.

In the motion, Murphy also says that after his arrest he was contacted by several people in politics who informed him that Daly had made statements about the possibility of his running for Senator Murphy’s seat because, “…the police are sick and tired of Republicans going off the reservation, and we are going to take them out one at a time.”

Daly, in an email response to the Ink Link asking for comment, said, “I/we have no comment about an ongoing legal matter.

According to the court document, Bradley in a phone call with Brown, explained that 10 to 12 years ago there was legislation that intended to correct law enforcement pension benefits that did not accurately reflect salary and wages earned by law enforcement. He said it was common for officers, in the last two to three years of their employment, to work overtime and/or engage in extra details so that their income was disproportionately higher than it had been during the course of their employment.

As pension benefits were calculated based on those last two to three years, it resulted in disproportionately high pensions. Sen. Bradley described that there was one 40-year-old law enforcement officer who was drawing a pension of $250,000 a year and was employed in another job where he was drawing a salary of about $100,000.

When the original legislation passed, many officers were grandfathered into the old pension plan, but those who had fewer than 10 years employment were subject to the new, less favorable pension plan. The purpose of the proposed legislation – the subject of Daly’s call to Bradley – was to reach back and include those officers who weren’t grandfathered into the old benefit plan. Bradley told Brown it had been calculated that the cost would be about $250 million and would benefit about 1,750 people.

Murphy voted against the legislation “heavily lobbied” by both Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg and Daly. “Less than a week later, and despite their not interviewing all relevant witnesses, the Manchester Police sought and obtained a warrant for Mr. Murphy,” Brown wrote.

On April 21, 2023, nine days before the alleged assault, Murphy said he met with Chief Allen Aldenberg and several members of his leadership team. According to the court document, Aldenberg asked Murphy to vote against the then-pending bill to legalize marijuana. Murphy told him he was going to vote in favor of the bill and fulfill a promise to his constituents.

Murphy contends police charged him before they interviewed six key witnesses and did not file criminal charges against Soter “when there was ample evidence to do so.”

Many of those witnesses, according to Murphy, supported his claim that Soter made numerous false statements to police.

Murphy contends any physical contact he had with Soter “was the product of his attempt to protect himself, his staff and his property from Soter’s threatening and disruptive behavior on April 30, 2023.” He already informed the court of a self-defense claim.

Murphy also says the police initially were slow to respond to Soter’s phone call reporting an alleged assault by his employer, but after they learned it involved Murphy, “eleven Manchester police officers were involved in the investigation of these misdemeanor charges. More importantly, three of the officers involved in this investigation stand to directly benefit from the above-described pension plan opposed by both Senator Murphy and Senator Bradley.”

Murphy also maintains Soter neglected to tell police that during their argument, Soter told Murphy “I quit” and was immediately and repeatedly asked to leave the premises by Murphy.

“Therefore, Soter was clearly committing the crime of criminal trespass when he remained on the premises,” according to the motion.

Murphy turned over copies of surveillance videos to police. The footage did not record audio. Murphy told police that Soter got within inches of his face and began screaming “you’re a piece of shit” “fuck you,” “fuck this.” Murphy said he pointed to the door and told Soter to “get out.”

Murphy also alleged Soter told him “I’m going to fuck you up” or “I’m going to kill you.” Additionally, Murphy told police Soter kicked chairs while “rampaging the premises,” which was corroborated by surveillance videos.

Murphy is asking the court to order the state to turn over to the defense any emails, memos or other correspondence between police and/or the prosecution (Office of the City Solicitor) regarding the decision to prosecute him; any emails regarding Chief Aldenberg’s involvement in the decision to bring charges against him; emails and other correspondence and documents concerning any potential conflict of interest regarding Manchester police lobbying Murphy and bringing charges against him.

Murphy is a former NH State Representative and was elected to the NH Senate in 2022.

Murphy is the state Senator for District 16, representing Candia, Goffstown, Hooksett, Manchester’s Ward 1, and Raymond.

A hearing is set for Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.