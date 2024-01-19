State senator not guilty of assaulting, threatening employee

MANCHESTER, NH – Republican state senator Keith Murphy, accused of spitting on, slapping and threatening an employee at his downtown restaurant, was acquitted Jan. 18 of all charges after a three-day bench trial in 9th Circuit Court, Manchester District.

Murphy launched a self-defense claim and, in court documents, contended Manchester police were biased against him because he opposed legislation promoted by law enforcement.

Murphy, 48, of 971 Chestnut St., was charged with two counts of simple assault and one charge of criminal threatening in connection with the April 30, 2023, incident at his then restaurant, Murphy’s Diner, 516 Elm St.

Murphy later sold the diner but retained ownership of the adjoining Murphy’s Taproom, 494 Elm St.

Murphy was found not guilty on all three charges by Judge James D. Gleason.

The GOP lawmaker had maintained in court filings that the Manchester Police Department was biased against him because he voted against some of the police union’s legislative priorities, including legislation that would have increased pensions for 1,750 law enforcement officers at a cost to the taxpayer of $250 million. He also was in favor of legalizing marijuana which, he said, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg had asked him to oppose.

The misdemeanor offenses alleged that Murphy, during a heated argument over tips in April 2023 with Nicholas Soter, spat on his employee. The heated dispute was recorded on the restaurant’s surveillance system although it did not record audio.

Assistant City Solicitor John G. Blanchard, who prosecuted the case, did not respond to a request for comment.

Murphy’s attorney, Donna J. Brown, said in an email that Murphy was working on a news release but as of late Friday afternoon Manchester Ink Link had not received it.

Murphy maintained that during the argument Soter said he quit and that he then asked his employee to leave the premises; Soter, he said, was trespassing at that point.

According to court filings, Kyle Daly, chief steward of the Manchester Police Patrolman’s Association (MPPA), contacted Senator Jeb Bradley and asked if he was going to ask Murphy to resign after the senator was arrested.

Daly, according to the motion filed by Brown, had contacted Bradley concerning the Senator’s lack of support for a bill, estimated to cost $250 million, that would have grandfathered certain police officers into a previous and more lucrative pension plan.

Murphy opposed that legislation. He also supported legalization of marijuana and a bill limiting qualified immunity for police against civil suits, both of which are opposed by the MPPA and Daly.

According to the court document, Bradley in a phone call with Brown, explained that 10 to 12 years ago there was legislation that intended to correct law enforcement pension benefits that did not accurately reflect salary and wages earned by law enforcement. He said it was common for officers, in the last two to three years of their employment, to work overtime and/or engage in extra details so that their income was disproportionately higher than it had been during the course of their employment.

As pension benefits were calculated based on those last two to three years, it resulted in disproportionately high pensions. Sen. Bradley described that there was one 40-year-old law enforcement officer who was drawing a pension of $250,000 a year and was employed in another job where he was drawing a salary of about $100,000.

When the original legislation passed, many officers were grandfathered into the old pension plan, but those who had fewer than 10 years employment were subject to the new, less favorable pension plan. The purpose of the proposed legislation – the subject of Daly’s call to Bradley – was to reach back and include those officers who weren’t grandfathered into the old benefit plan.

Murphy voted against the legislation “heavily lobbied” by both Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg and Daly. “Less than a week later, and despite their not interviewing all relevant witnesses, the Manchester Police sought and obtained a warrant for Mr. Murphy,” Brown wrote.

On April 21, 2023, nine days before the alleged assault, Murphy said he met with Aldenberg and several members of his leadership team. According to the court document, Aldenberg asked Murphy to vote against the then-pending bill to legalize marijuana. Murphy told him he was going to vote in favor of the bill and fulfill a promise to his constituents.

Murphy contends police charged him before they interviewed six key witnesses and did not file criminal charges against Soter “when there was ample evidence to do so.”

Many of those witnesses, according to Murphy, supported his claim that Soter made numerous false statements to police.

Murphy contends any physical contact he had with Soter “was the product of his attempt to protect himself, his staff and his property from Soter’s threatening and disruptive behavior on April 30, 2023.”

Murphy also says the police initially were slow to respond to Soter’s phone call reporting an alleged assault by his employer, but after they learned it involved Murphy, “eleven Manchester police officers were involved in the investigation of these misdemeanor charges. More importantly, three of the officers involved in this investigation stand to directly benefit from the above-described pension plan opposed by both Senator Murphy and Senator Bradley.”

Murphy also maintains Soter neglected to tell police that during their argument, Soter told Murphy “I quit” and was immediately and repeatedly asked to leave the premises by Murphy.

“Therefore, Soter was clearly committing the crime of criminal trespass when he remained on the premises,” according to the motion.

Murphy is the state senator for District 16, representing Candia, Goffstown, Hooksett, Manchester’s Ward 1 and Raymond.