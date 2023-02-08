State safety personnel on high alert following multiple bomb threats at Walmart stores

CONCORD, NH – The Department of Safety is aware of multiple calls reporting bombs at Walmart stores throughout the state.

Amherst Police, fire, and EMS responded to Walmart on Route 101 A on Wednesday for “an explosive threat,” according to dispatch.

Amherst police assisted in evacuating the store and closed the parking lot access to customers just after 7 a.m. and employees gathered in the parking lot.

New Hampshire State Police responded with an explosive detection dog. Amherst Fire and EMS staged at the Mobil station at a safe location.

The specialized K-9 checked the store for any potentially explosive devices with the assistance of Amherst police.

At about 8:30 a.m., over the Amherst police radio, it was indicated the store had been swept by the K-9 and was clear. Employees and customers were then advised they could return to the building.

Several bomb threats were called in for Walmart across the country over the last 24 hours. Some of those threats were in New Hampshire, including an active incident in Concord at about 8:30 a.m.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety stated it had received multiple calls reporting bombs at Walmart stores throughout the state.

“Multiple state agencies are assisting local law enforcement agencies that are responding to those calls and with the investigation into those calls,” an alert said. “The New Hampshire Information and Analysis Center is assisting by sharing information between local, state, and federal agencies.”

Other Walmart stores across the country have reported receiving hoax threats.

At this time, these reports are believed to be a hoax. However, all threats will be taken seriously until such time as their validity is determined. Everyone is encouraged to report any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agency or 9-1-1.