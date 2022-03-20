State-Run COVID-19 vaccination sites to close on March 31

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced that the State-managed COVID-19 testing sites will permanently close on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Additionally, 4 of the 7 mobile vaccination teams will demobilize on the same day.

“The effort over the last one and a half years to get our residents vaccinated has been an immense success,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “To our volunteers, members of our National Guard, local police, fire, and EMS departments, the people of New Hampshire say: Thank You!”

Between December 2021 and January 2022, the State opened the 11 fixed-vaccination sites to increase access to vaccine and booster doses for New Hampshire residents and visitors 5 years old and older. As part of statewide efforts to meet the state’s vaccination needs, mobile vaccination teams were increased during this period to make vaccinations as convenient as possible for residents.

As the percentage of New Hampshire residents receiving their vaccines and booster doses increased, the demand for vaccines has waned and the necessity for the fixed sites and extra mobile vaccination teams decreased.

The State-managed vaccination locations in Ashland, Berlin, Claremont, Concord, Keene, Laconia, Manchester, Nashua, Rochester, Salem and Stratham will cease operations at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 31. Additionally, 4 of the 7 mobile vaccination teams will not be operational after March 31, 2022.

COVID-19 vaccines remain easily accessible across the State through medical providers, pharmacies, urgent care centers and the mobile vaccination clinics. You can request a mobile vaccination clinic at your business or organization or see where the mobile vaccination teams are this week here. (or see graphic above).

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.