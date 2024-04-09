State Representative Jim Creighton Endorses Ayotte For Governor

NASHUA, NH — Today, Kelly Ayotte, candidate for Governor, received the endorsement of State Representative Jim Creighton of Antrim.
“I am proud to have Rep. Jim Creighton on our team, and I thank him for service to New Hampshire and our nation. Coming from a military family, honoring our commitment to veterans is deeply personal to me. I look forward to working with Rep. Creighton to ensure New Hampshire is the most veteran friendly state in the nation.”
Endorsing Ayotte, Rep. Jim Creighton said, “Throughout her time in public service, Kelly Ayotte has always fought for New Hampshire’s military service members, veterans, and their families. As a Member of the NH House of Representatives and a retired U.S. Army Colonel, I am proud to endorse Kelly and look forward to working with her in Concord to keep our great state safe, prosperous and free.”
Rep. Creighton joins the following Hillsborough County leaders in endorsing Kelly Ayotte for Governor:
Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas
State Representative Joe Alexander
State Representative Ross Berry
State Representative Bill Boyd
State Representative Brian Cole
State Representative Jim Fedolfi
State Representative Larry Gagne
State Representative Ted Gorski
State Representative Bob Healey
State Representative Will Infantine
State Representative Lisa Mazur
State Representative Tim McGough
State Representative Mark McLean
State Representative Maureen Mooney
State Representative Jeanine Notter
State Representative Mark Proulx
State Representative Karen Reid
State Representative Vanessa Sheehan
State Representative Robert Wherry
Hillsborough County Commissioner Toni Pappas
Hillsborough County Commissioner Robert Rowe
Hillsborough County Commissioner Mike Soucy
Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chris Connelly
Manchester Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur
Kelly has now been endorsed by over 300 leaders from across New Hampshire, including five county sheriffs, 12 County Commissioners, numerous local elected officials, and over 90 current and former State Representatives including the Republican delegations of Merrimack and Manchester.