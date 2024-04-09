State Representative Jim Creighton Endorses Ayotte For Governor

NASHUA, NH — Today, Kelly Ayotte, candidate for Governor, received the endorsement of State Representative Jim Creighton of Antrim.

“I am proud to have Rep. Jim Creighton on our team, and I thank him for service to New Hampshire and our nation. Coming from a military family, honoring our commitment to veterans is deeply personal to me. I look forward to working with Rep. Creighton to ensure New Hampshire is the most veteran friendly state in the nation.”



Endorsing Ayotte, Rep. Jim Creighton said, “Throughout her time in public service, Kelly Ayotte has always fought for New Hampshire’s military service members, veterans, and their families. As a Member of the NH House of Representatives and a retired U.S. Army Colonel, I am proud to endorse Kelly and look forward to working with her in Concord to keep our great state safe, prosperous and free.”



Rep. Creighton joins the following Hillsborough County leaders in endorsing Kelly Ayotte for Governor:

Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas

State Representative Joe Alexander

State Representative Ross Berry

State Representative Bill Boyd

State Representative Brian Cole

State Representative Jim Fedolfi

State Representative Larry Gagne

State Representative Ted Gorski

State Representative Bob Healey

State Representative Will Infantine

State Representative Lisa Mazur

State Representative Tim McGough

State Representative Mark McLean

State Representative Maureen Mooney

State Representative Jeanine Notter

State Representative Mark Proulx

State Representative Karen Reid

State Representative Vanessa Sheehan

State Representative Robert Wherry

Hillsborough County Commissioner Toni Pappas

Hillsborough County Commissioner Robert Rowe

Hillsborough County Commissioner Mike Soucy

Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chris Connelly

Manchester Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur



Kelly has now been endorsed by over 300 leaders from across New Hampshire, including five county sheriffs, 12 County Commissioners, numerous local elected officials, and over 90 current and former State Representatives including the Republican delegations of Merrimack and Manchester.