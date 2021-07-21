State Representative Hamer: ARP proposal passage is good news for Manchester

O P I N I O N
Great news from Tuesday night, the BOMA passed the $43M American Rescue Plan. The plan that Joyce and the city leaders came up with is positive and forward looking for Manchester. It includes desperately needed affordable housing, college scholarships to assist Manchester students, community health workers across the city to alleviate calls to MPD and so much more.
I do not agree the negative naysayers who say let’s wait. This is an opportunity to improve the life’s of so many in the city. Why would we not do it now? Why would we not put together a plan? Leaders like Joyce Craig have the experience and knowledge to govern and not let opportunity pass. Thank You Mayor Craig for continuing to move Manchester forward.
State Representative Heidi Hamer (D-Hillsborough 17)