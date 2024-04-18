State Rep. Stephen Pearson Endorses Ayotte for Governor

NASHUA, NH — On Thursday, Kelly Ayotte, candidate for Governor, received the endorsement of State Representative Stephen Pearson of Derry. Rep. Pearson serves as a Lieutenant in the Manchester Fire Department.

“I’m proud to have Representative Pearson on our team! As Attorney General, I worked every single day with first responders to protect Granite Staters. I know firsthand how tough their jobs are, which is why it is so important to have their backs. I look forward to working with Rep. Pearson to fix our broken retirement system to recruit and retain the best first responders in the state.”

Endorsing Ayotte, Rep. Pearson said, “I’m proud to endorse Kelly Ayotte to be our next Governor! Kelly has a proven track record as a prosecutor who worked side-by-side with first responders to protect our communities. I look forward to working with Kelly to keep Derry and all of New Hampshire safe, prosperous and free. Kelly will be a Governor that first responders and emergency service workers can count on, as she will work with us to fix our serious recruitment and retention issues.”

Rep. Pearson joins the following Rockingham County leaders in endorsing Ayotte:

State Senator Bill Gannon

House Majority Leader Jason Osborne

Deputy House Majority Leader Fred Doucette

State Representative JD Bernardy

State Representative Tom Dolan

State Representative Ron Dunn

State Representative Jesse Edwards

State Representative Tina Harley

State Representative Jason Janvrin

State Representative Phyllis Katsakiores

State Representative Katelyn Kuttab

State Representative Dave Lundgren

State Representative Bob Lynn

State Representative Dennis Mannion

State Representative David Milz

State Representative Jodi Nelson

State Representative Mark Pearson

State Representative John Potucek

State Representative Katherine Prudhomme O’Brien

State Representative Doug Thomas

State Representative Michael Vose

State Representative Ken Weyler



Kelly has now been endorsed by over 300 leaders from across New Hampshire, including five county sheriffs, 12 County Commissioners, numerous local elected officials, and over 90 current and former State Representatives including the Republican delegations of Merrimack and Manchester.