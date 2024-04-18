State Rep. Stephen Pearson Endorses Ayotte for Governor

NASHUA, NH — On Thursday, Kelly Ayotte, candidate for Governor, received the endorsement of State Representative Stephen Pearson of Derry. Rep. Pearson serves as a Lieutenant in the Manchester Fire Department.
“I’m proud to have Representative Pearson on our team! As Attorney General, I worked every single day with first responders to protect Granite Staters. I know firsthand how tough their jobs are, which is why it is so important to have their backs. I look forward to working with Rep. Pearson to fix our broken retirement system to recruit and retain the best first responders in the state.”
Endorsing Ayotte, Rep. Pearson said, “I’m proud to endorse Kelly Ayotte to be our next Governor! Kelly has a proven track record as a prosecutor who worked side-by-side with first responders to protect our communities. I look forward to working with Kelly to keep Derry and all of New Hampshire safe, prosperous and free. Kelly will be a Governor that first responders and emergency service workers can count on, as she will work with us to fix our serious recruitment and retention issues.”
Rep. Pearson joins the following Rockingham County leaders in endorsing Ayotte:
-
State Senator Bill Gannon
-
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne
-
Deputy House Majority Leader Fred Doucette
-
State Representative JD Bernardy
-
State Representative Tom Dolan
-
State Representative Ron Dunn
-
State Representative Jesse Edwards
-
State Representative Tina Harley
-
State Representative Jason Janvrin
-
State Representative Phyllis Katsakiores
-
State Representative Katelyn Kuttab
-
State Representative Dave Lundgren
-
State Representative Bob Lynn
-
State Representative Dennis Mannion
-
State Representative David Milz
-
State Representative Jodi Nelson
-
State Representative Mark Pearson
-
State Representative John Potucek
-
State Representative Katherine Prudhomme O’Brien
-
State Representative Doug Thomas
-
State Representative Michael Vose
-
State Representative Ken Weyler
Kelly has now been endorsed by over 300 leaders from across New Hampshire, including five county sheriffs, 12 County Commissioners, numerous local elected officials, and over 90 current and former State Representatives including the Republican delegations of Merrimack and Manchester.