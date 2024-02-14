State Rep. Loren Selig endorses Cinde Warmington for governor

CONCORD, NH – State Representative Loren Selig announced her endorsement of Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington for Governor. Representative Selig is known for her strong advocacy for common-sense gun violence prevention measures that keep Granite Staters safe.

“Cinde is a proven leader on everything from gun violence prevention to reproductive freedom and I know she will be ready to get to work for our state in the corner office on Day One,” said State Representative Loren Selig. “I’m proud to endorse her campaign for governor because we need a fighter like her to beat Republicans next fall and move our state forward.”

“I’m honored to have the support of Representative Loren Selig and when I get to the corner office I’ll be excited to work with her to pass desperately needed common sense gun safety reforms through the State House,” said Cinde Warmington. “There’s a lot of work to be done, but together we can build a state where everyone can live free and thrive.”

Representative Selig’s endorsement adds to Warmington’s extensive list of supporters. Her campaign for the corner office has been endorsed by former Governor Howard Dean, former Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter, former Executive Councilor Dudley Dudley, Senator Becky Whitley, Senator Donovan Fenton, Senator Sue Prentiss, Mayor Jay Kahn, Mayor Byron Champlin, Mayor Andrew Hosmer, Mayor Dale Girard, as well as hundreds of other state and local leaders, activists, and grassroots voters from across New Hampshire’s 10 counties.

A full list of Warmington’s endorsements can be found here.