State Rep. Laurel Stavis Endorses Cinde Warmington for Governor

Concord, NH – Today, State Representative Laurel Stavis announced her endorsement of Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington for Governor. Representative Stavis is committed to delivering quality support services for Granite Staters in need and has worked to preserve New Hampshire’s natural beauty.

“Cinde has been a steadfast advocate for her constituents on the Executive Council and I know she’s going to bring the same level of tenacity to the governor’s office,” said State Representative Laurel Stavis (D – Lebanon). “I’m excited to be endorsing Cinde’s campaign because she has the backbone to stand her ground on issues like reproductive freedom and the collaborative skills to work across the aisle and find common ground. We need Cinde in the corner office.”

“I’m so proud to have Representative Stavis on Team Cinde. Laurel is a smart and dedicated public servant who the people of Lebanon are fortunate to have fighting for them in Concord and I can’t wait to work with her to deliver even more results for folks all across the state once we win back the corner office,” said Cinde Warmington.

Representative Stavis’s endorsement adds to Warmington’s extensive list of supporters. Her campaign for the corner office has been endorsed by former Governor Howard Dean, former Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter, former Executive Councilor Dudley Dudley, Senator Becky Whitley, Senator Donovan Fenton, Senator Sue Prentiss, Mayor Jay Kahn, Mayor Byron Champlin, Mayor Andrew Hosmer, Mayor Dale Girard, as well as hundreds of other state and local leaders, activists, and grassroots voters from across New Hampshire’s 10 counties.

