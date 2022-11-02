State releases notice of new YDC settlement claims process to victims

CONCORD, NH – On Nov. 1 Attorney General John M. Formella released a statement related to the $100 million YDC settlement with victims of sexual abuse while residing at the former Sununu Youth Center in Manchester.

In the statement, Formella said notice was being sent to former residents of the state-run Youth Development Center (a/k/a the Sununu Youth Services Center), the State Industrial School, the Philbrook School, the Tobey Special Education School, the Youth Services Center, and any other facility that housed adjudicated delinquent or pre-adjudication detained youth.

On Tuesday a response by David Vicinanzo, Nixon Peabody partner and former First Assistant US Attorney, was issued:

“Rus Rilee and our Nixon Peabody team represent nearly 900 child victims horribly abused by the State in State custody. The State’s settlement process created to favor only the State is not a product of negotiation with the victims and is unfriendly to them. We did not agree to the terms, values or conditions, which set the dollar numbers at a mere fraction of the national averages for abuse cases like this, and require the victims to give up their right to sue in order to get in front of the administrator, BEFORE they ever learn whether they will receive an award or what it might be. Who wants to surrender their only leverage on a mere hope they might get some fraction of what they’re owed, or nothing? No rational person does, especially after the State has already abused the trust of victims by abusing them as children and covering up all these years. No process designed like this to favor only one side – the State – has ever succeeded, and this one won’t either. We look to the courts – and to the public, which is disgusted by the State’s outrageous abuse – for long-denied justice.”

The full statement issued by Formella is below: