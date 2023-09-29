State Prepared for Federal Government Shutdown

Concord, NH – Today, Governor Chris Sununu and New Hampshire state agencies announced that there will be minimal impact on state-administered programs in the event of a government shutdown in the immediate future. If Congress fails to reach a deal by midnight Saturday, September 30, the federal government will shut down.

“The state has been working nonstop to mitigate the effects of a potential shutdown on New Hampshire families,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Initially, the impacts to the state and our citizens should be minimal. All state agencies have conducted impact review assessments, and have assured us that most state services and programs will not be affected in the short-term (30 days).”

Individuals participating in federally-funded programs such as SNAP, child care, and TANF will likely not see a significant disruption in benefits in the short-term. Some recipients of WIC will see a temporary reduction in their benefit used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. However, infant formula and other food included in WIC packages will not be impacted. If the federal government shut down lasts longer than one month, additional issues may arise with other programs.

“Families are encouraged to contact their WIC office with questions about their benefits,” said DHHS Commissioner Lori Weaver. “We are actively working with state and federal partners to ensure the Department is able to continue meeting its mission during an extended federal government shutdown.”

There is no immediate impact to the Department of Energy administering LIHEAP. There is no immediate impact to the Department of Corrections in administering victim advocacy programs. All DMVs will remain open. All state parks will remain open. The Department of Education has carry forward funds to support salary and benefits of the Food & Nutrition Program in the immediate term. NH Employment Security has funding to ensure unemployment benefits are able to be paid in the near-term.