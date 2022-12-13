State police seek public’s help in I-93 road rage incident

CONCORD, NH – State Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a driver who reportedly created a hazardous situation on the highway early Tuesday morning related to road rage.

The incident happened Dec. 13 on I-93 between Northfield and Concord, approximately 6:20-6:32 a.m.

A motorist reported a dark-colored sedan with smashed windows attempting to run her car off the road. The vehicle, a blue 2009 Hyundai Sonata, with a possible NH license plate of 4700617, was observed driving in the breakdown lane, swerving in front of the victim, flashing its lights, blaring its horn and weaving in and out of traffic in attempts to ram the victim.

Anyone who may have witnessed this vehicle or who may have dash cam footage of the incident reported should contact Trooper Plourde at (603)223-8914 or email at Jacob.J.Plourde@dos.nh.gov.