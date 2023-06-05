State police seek public’s help identifying woman found dead in breakdown lane of I-89

HOPKINTON, NH – State police have issued a request for the public’s help after finding a woman dead on the side of the road early Monday morning.

On June 5, 2023, at approximately 12:13 a.m., New Hampshire State Police received a report of a person lying in the breakdown lane of Interstate 89 northbound near mile marker 7.2.

Upon arrival, Troopers located a deceased female.

The circumstances that led to this individual’s death are actively under investigation. Investigators are seeking additional information to include assistance identifying the woman.

She is described as white, fair complexion, strawberry blonde-red hair, blue eyes, approximately 18-30 years of age, 5-foot-1-inch tall, 111 pounds, neon green painted finger and toenails. Additionally, the female has a tattoo on the small of her back of a bird feather with birds flying out of it.

Suspicious behavior of an individual or any motor vehicle stopped on the northbound side of Interstate 89 in Hopkinton, anytime between June 4, 2023, at 11:25 p.m. and June 5, 2023, at 12:15 a.m.

Anyone with this information or any other details about this incident is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police at (603) MCU-TIPS (628-8477) or MCU@dos.nh.gov or State Police Headquarters Communications at (603) 223-4381.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.