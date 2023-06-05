State police seek public’s help identifying woman found dead in breakdown lane of I-89

HOPKINTON, NH – State police have issued a request for the public’s help after finding a woman dead on the side of the road early Monday morning.
On June 5, 2023, at approximately 12:13 a.m., New Hampshire State Police received a report of a person lying in the breakdown lane of Interstate 89 northbound near mile marker 7.2.
Upon arrival, Troopers located a deceased female.
The circumstances that led to this individual’s death are actively under investigation. Investigators are seeking additional information to include assistance identifying the woman.
- She is described as white, fair complexion, strawberry blonde-red hair, blue eyes, approximately 18-30 years of age, 5-foot-1-inch tall, 111 pounds, neon green painted finger and toenails. Additionally, the female has a tattoo on the small of her back of a bird feather with birds flying out of it.
- Suspicious behavior of an individual or any motor vehicle stopped on the northbound side of Interstate 89 in Hopkinton, anytime between June 4, 2023, at 11:25 p.m. and June 5, 2023, at 12:15 a.m.
Anyone with this information or any other details about this incident is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police at (603) MCU-TIPS (628-8477) or MCU@dos.nh.gov or State Police Headquarters Communications at (603) 223-4381.
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.