State police ‘saturation patrol’ for aggressive driving: 99 vehicles stopped for excessive speed

NASHUA, NH – The New Hampshire State Police and Nashua Police Department have been recently receiving multiple complaints regarding speeding vehicles and aggressive driving on the F.E. Everett Turnpike and some of the main roads throughout the City of Nashua.

As a result, the New Hampshire State Police have partnered with the Nashua Police Department and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for a joint enforcement effort. The purpose of this operation is to saturate the areas that have seen an increase of speed and aggressive driving complaints with enforcement action to help change these types of driving behaviors.

On the morning of October 18, 2022, there was a heavy presence of Troopers and Officers on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Despite the inclement weather, over a period of approximately 5 hours, 99 vehicles were stopped for a variety of driving offenses. Of those vehicles, well over half were traveling more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit of 55 mph. There were also three arrests for driving-related offenses.

This operation will continue during the month of October and will occur during all hours of the day and night with the goal of shielding the commuting traffic who utilize the roadways from unsafe driving conditions.