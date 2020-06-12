State police pursuit in Bow continues onto I-93 and ends in Manchester with crash, arrest

CONCORD, NH – On June 11 at approximately 9:54 p.m. State Police Trooper Kevin McGregor of Troop D attempted to make a motor vehicle stop on a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta for reckless operation due to driving at speeds greater than 100 mph on Interstate 93 south in the town of Bow.

Trooper McGregor pursued the vehicle on Interstate 93 South through Hooksett where the vehicle exited at Exit 10. The vehicle continued to drive recklessly at high speeds and the pursuit of the vehicle was terminated due to the risk to public safety.

Shortly after the pursuit had been terminated, Trooper McGregor came upon the scene of a motor vehicle crash at the entrance to Halstead Apartments on Country Club Drive in Manchester. Witnesses scene described the vehicle involved in the crash matching the same vehicle that was involved in the pursuit. Trooper McGregor located the vehicle disabled in a parking lot and was able to take the operator into custody.

The operator was identified as: Kevin Gilman, 48, of Henniker

Gilman was transported to Catholic Medical Center and treated for minor injuries. No other people were injured from the crash.

Gilman was charged with several offenses to include, disobeying a police officer, reckless driving, felony reckless conduct and operating after suspension: subsequent. He was later released on personal recognizance bail with an arraignment date of August 27, 2020, at the Merrimack County Superior Court.

NH State Police was assisted at the scene of the crash by the Hooksett Police Department and Manchester Fire.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to call Trooper Kevin McGregor at 603-223-4346.