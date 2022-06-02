State police issue ‘missing jewelry’ alert after distinctive family heirloom ring stolen

CONCORD, NH – State Police from Troop C issued a press release on Thursday asking for the public’s help in locating a missing diamond ring.

On Thursday, May 26, 2022, State Police received a call reporting a family heirloom had been discovered missing along with three other rings and several pair of cuff links. Detectives from the New Hampshire State Police Troop C barracks in Keene made contact with the family. It is believed that the jewelry arrived in New Hampshire at the time of a move from out of state, however, several items have recently been discovered missing. Detectives are investigating to develop additional information and/or leads.

The ring pictured is unique and is described as a white cushion diamond ring with pear-shaped diamond shoulders. A laser inscription of GIA 1136023015 is located on the stone.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call Detective Sergeant Michael McLaughlin at (603) 419-0130 or via email at Michael.J.McLaughlin@dos.nh.gov.