State police issue ‘missing jewelry’ alert after distinctive family heirloom ring stolen

Thursday, June 2, 2022 NH State Police Police & Fire 0
CONCORD, NH – State Police from Troop C issued a press release on Thursday asking for the public’s help in locating a missing diamond ring.

On Thursday, May 26, 2022,  State Police received a call reporting a family heirloom had been discovered missing along with three other rings and several pair of cuff links. Detectives from the New Hampshire State Police Troop C barracks in Keene made contact with the family.  It is believed that the jewelry arrived in New Hampshire at the time of a move from out of state, however, several items have recently been discovered missing.  Detectives are investigating to develop additional information and/or leads.

The ring pictured is unique and is described as a white cushion diamond ring with pear-shaped diamond shoulders.  A laser inscription of GIA 1136023015 is located on the stone. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call Detective Sergeant Michael McLaughlin at (603) 419-0130 or via email at Michael.J.McLaughlin@dos.nh.gov.

