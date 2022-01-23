State police investigating fatal crash after truck discovered over Route 101 embankment

State police process the scene of a fatal crash, off Route 101 in Bedford. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

BEDFORD, NH — State police are investigating a fatal crash involving a truck that went down an embankment discovered Sunday morning.

New Hampshire State Police on Jan. 23 received a report of a vehicle off the road in the area of Interstate 293 south and Route 101 off-ramps.

Police arrived at about 11 a.m. and found a Dodge Ram pick-up truck heavily damaged located over the embankment of the off-ramp. Troopers immediately determined the driver of the vehicle was dead. Bedford Fire and EMS responded to assist state police in searching the area of the truck.

State police said that based on frost on the vehicle it appears the accident occurred overnight and was not discovered until Sunday morning.

The left lane of the off-ramp, located behind the Bedford Whole Foods, was closed but traffic could continue travel in the area to Route 101.

State police summoned the Medical Examiner to the scene and NH Department of Transportation assisted while the scene was being processed.

No information about the victim has been released at this time. State police are expected to issue more information later today.

Emergency vehicles at the scene of a fatal crash discovered Jan. 23, 2022, in the area of the 293/101 off-ramps in Bedford. Traffic was diverted. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

