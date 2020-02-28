State police investigate cause of fatal crash at Hooksett tolls

HOOKSETT, NH — One person perished in a fiery crash at the Hooksett Tolls early Friday.

On February 28, 2020, at 1:55 a.m. troopers, along with the Hooksett Fire Department responded to a report of a crash on Route 93 Southbound at the Hooksett Toll Plaza. Upon arrival, they discovered that a 2017 Subaru Forester had struck one of the manned toll booths and caught fire.

Troopers from Troop D and Troop B along with the investigators from the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s office are working to identify the driver who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The toll attendant who had been working in the tollbooth was not injured; however, he was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Frost at 603-271-3636 or erin.frost@dos.nh.gov