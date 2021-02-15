Police offer $1,500 reward for info on shooting suspect as active manhunt brings state police chopper for aerial search

MANCHESTER, NH – A $1,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Timothy Johnson, 38, wanted in Saturday’s shooting death of a 67-year-old man.

An hours-long manhunt was underway Monday for Johnson, who is accused of shooting Jean Lascelle in the head Saturday morning outside the former Manchester police station, 361 Chestnut St. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson on a second-degree murder charge.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Timothy Johnson, 38, a homeless man, on a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death Saturday morning of Jean Lascelle. Lascelle was shot outside the former Manchester Police Department, 361 Chestnut St., which is presently being used as a winter homeless shelter.

Medical Examiner Dr. Derek S. Bumgarner performed an autopsy on Lascell and determined he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Johnson was recorded on surveillance outside the Chestnut Street shelter six minutes before Johnson was reported shot.

The search for Johnson began about 6:45 a.m. Monday around Huse Road, South Willow Street and South Mammoth Road, near the Londonderry town line.

Police dogs are being used in the search as are drones.

State police joined the search which included their helicopter and the use of thermal imaging technology.

Johnson is about 5-foot-9, weighing 135 pounds. He is believed to be on foot, and was last seen wearing a tan/light brown overcoat, a light-colored watch cap, and a green Molle-style backpack. He has a distinctive tattoo on the left side of his lower neck. He is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Anyone with information concerning Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 603-668-6811. Manchester Police is offering up to $1,500 in reward money for information that leads to Johnson’s arrest through tips gathered via ManchesterCrimeLine.org or by calling 604-624-4040.