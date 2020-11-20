State Police, DHHS arrive to evacuate courthouse camp



MANCHESTER, NH – About 40 NH State Police Troopers descended on the campsite outside the county courthouse, rousing those who have been living here in tents.

The homeless were told to be gone quickly.

“They don’t have long,” said NH State Police Capt. Bill Haynes. “By the end of the day this property will be cleared.”

Haynes said they were waiting for vehicles to clear what remains after people are removed. He referred all questions to Assistant Attorney General Anne Edwards.

An attempt to reach her for comment was unsuccessful.

Three women from NH Department of Health and Human Services were stationed in Veterans Park with a representative of Granite Recovery Centers. They said they had a few beds left for anyone willing to enter treatment.

The homeless people are asking troopers where they should go. They are being told they can speak to DHHS, but they are just “staying in their lane” and clearing the property.

We’ll update the story as we have more information.