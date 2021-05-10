State officials expect New Hampshire tourism to rebound to 2019 levels

Concord, N.H. – The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development (DTTD) is projecting 3.45 million visitors to the Granite State this summer, with spending reaching $1.8 billion dollars, helping drive an industry rebound to near 2019 levels.

Due in large part to a pent-up demand for travel, high vaccination rates, a vibrant economy and exceptional tourism assets, the Granite State is poised to experience one of its busiest seasons in recent years. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu highlighted the state’s wealth of outdoor recreation opportunities and variety within proximity make it an ideal road trip destination for those seeking fresh air and scenic vistas in the coming months. A true four-season destination, summer is typically the busiest season in New Hampshire in terms of economic impact.

“From our pristine shorelines to our unbeatable mountain views, New Hampshire is open for business and ready for a booming summer season,” said Governor Sununu. “The pandemic made it a tough year for everyone, with the travel industry having been hit particularly hard. Whether it’s a hike with your family, a day at Hampton Beach, or a trip to Littleton – no matter where you go in New Hampshire, we check all the boxes for the safest and most enjoyable destination in the country. It will be a booming summer here in the Granite State.”

According to Taylor Caswell, commissioner, New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, if nothing else, the past year has demonstrated the resiliency of the state’s tourism industry, and its importance. Despite all the global challenges posed by the pandemic, visitation to New Hampshire was down only 14.9% last summer.

“Tourism is a critical part of New Hampshire’s economy,” said Commissioner Caswell. “It creates jobs, generates income and helps attract new residents to New Hampshire as a great place to live and work. Everyone in the industry should be proud of the job they’ve done to not only help the tourism industry survive, but also thrive.”

Many industry efficiencies made throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to serve as valuable tools for years to come, noted Commissioner Caswell.

“With demand expected to be sky high this summer season, we encourage individuals who travel to the Granite State to make advance reservations and buy tickets online whenever possible,” said Commissioner Caswell.

Lori Harnois, New Hampshire’s state director of tourism, said DTTD is launching a special summer advertising campaign. The full digital rollout of the campaign will appear in May and will target states including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio.

“Our advertisements focus on the opportunities for adventure in the heart of New England and are designed to generate excitement for road trips to the Granite State,” said Harnois. “The emphasis will be on hiking, boating, camping, and family fun as key summer activities, while also showcasing kid-friendly activities and attractions along with the state’s dining and shopping opportunities.”

“We expect this to be a summer of discovery and rediscovery for visitors,” said Harnois. “Our message is to come, explore everything we have to offer, and Discover Your New in New Hampshire.”

Explore www.visitnh.gov for New Hampshire summer inspiration.