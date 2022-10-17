State needs plow trucks this winter

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) is looking for private contractors with the right equipment and experience to help plow various NH roads throughout the State. NHDOT is seeking contractors with 3-5 ton and 10 wheel dump trucks, with a minimal of a front plow and operator, in the Southern New Hampshire and the Seacoast areas.

Those interested in learning more about the available opportunities are encouraged to call David Gray at (603) 419-9017.

Additional contractor information, including the rates for 2022, are available on the NHDOT website: https://www.nh.gov/dot/org/operations/highwaymaintenance/winter-operations.htm