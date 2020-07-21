State launches online tool to help Granite Staters get back to work

CONCORD, NH – As businesses across New Hampshire continue to reopen, finding employees is a challenge in some major sectors. Connecting those employers with potential employees is the goal of a new online workforce recruitment portal developed by New Hampshire Employment Security.

Launched on Tuesday, www.nhjobs.nh.gov debuted with over 1,000 job openings, the majority of which are in long-term care facilities and manufacturing.

“This really started with the Governor’s stipend program for frontline workers in the long term care sector,” said Richard Lavers, deputy commissioner of NHES. “In working with those employers, we quickly realized there was a significant need for additional assistance with recruitment. We started building this new site and are now growing it beyond long term care to provide opportunities for employers in all sectors across New Hampshire with the ability to connect with Granite Staters looking to get back to work.”

The pandemic has introduced many challenges to the way things were previously done, none more so than large scale recruitment events the state has historically sponsored in the spring and fall, but it did not slow the need key sectors of the state’s economy have for a robust workforce.

“These are employers that are really looking for ways to connect with their potential workforce and they want to do that in a way that is respectful of the public health guidance we continue to need to still be very mindful of. Providing an online recruitment tool accessible to people as they come onto the NHES website to file for unemployment benefits, really makes sense,” he said.

The online tool is a critical component of the state’s reopening effort, said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the Department of Business and Economic Affairs.

“Reopening the economy in a responsible way includes helping employers and employees find opportunity,” he said.

The recruitment portal is interactive. Those searching for a position are able to select from a list of communities, occupations, and titles in which they are interested and are able to submit a form directly to the employer.

“This is not a substitute for the state’s Job Match System,” Lavers said. “This is the right tool for the moment, an easy and effective virtual platform that enables people to connect.”

Lavers said the recruitment portal will grow to include more sectors. Employers with job openings can reach out to NHES at covidrecruit@nhes.nh.gov to get their information posted.

Due to COVID-19, all claims and questions should be directed to www.unemploymentbenefits.nh.gov or call the Unemployment Assistance Hotline at 603-271-7700.