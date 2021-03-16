State launches new vaccine scheduling site, bumps up Phase 2A appointments to March 18

Watch above: Step-by-Step user’s guide to NH’s new VINI site.

CONCORD, NH – The state is launching the Vaccine & Immunization Network Interface (VINI) Wednesday on March 17 at 8 a.m. VINI is the state’s new COVID-19 vaccine scheduling and appointment management website, as Phase 2A scheduling begins for state-managed fixed sites.

As New Hampshire’s vaccination effort remains ahead of schedule, appointments at state-managed fixed sites for Phase 2A will begin on Thursday, March 18. Previously, appointments at fixed-sites for Phase 2A were not expected to begin until Monday, March 22.

Since vaccination clinics with school districts and Regional Public Health Networks began on March 12, thousands of individuals eligible under Phase 2A have been vaccinated through closed clinics.

The new VINI platform is a state-managed site, which transitions New Hampshire away from reliance on the federally managed VAMS platform, allowing the state to make real-time adjustments and efficiencies to the VINI platform.

In the previous VAMS system, individuals were required to cancel their existing appointment prior to rescheduling to a new appointment time. The new VINI system ensures that individuals’ existing appointment time is cancelled only once a new appointment time has been confirmed.

Additionally, the move to VINI allows 2-1-1 call-takers to directly schedule, reschedule, or verify appointments for individuals experiencing difficulties, a functionality unavailable under the federal system.

The fastest way to schedule an appointment is through vaccines.nh.gov. An extremely high call volume to 2-1-1 is anticipated. Wait times may be long, but every call will be answered by a live person.

All staff working in New Hampshire in the following settings are eligible for vaccination under Phase 2A:

K-12 schools

Licensed child care settings

License-exempt settings enrolled with the NH DHHS – Bureau of Child Development

Municipal or other recreation programs providing before and/or after school, vacation, or summer youth programming

Head Start and Early Head Start Programs

Licensed youth camps

Online registration in the old system will be unavailable from 6 p.m. on March 16 to 8 a.m. on March 17 as the transfer from VAMS to VINI takes place. Individuals can still call 2-1-1 to schedule an appointment.

Updated FAQ documents, tip sheets, and video resources will be made available at vaccines.nh.gov as VINI launches tomorrow at 8:00 AM.

The population size for Phase 2A is estimated to be 55,000 eligible individuals.

Registration for individuals between 50 and 64 years of age will begin on Monday, March 22 at 8:00 AM under Phase 2B, with appointments beginning on Thursday, March 25.