State health department looking for anyone who sat at Tuckaway Tavern bar July 24-26

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is investigating potential community exposures related to a person with confirmed COVID-19 at Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery, located at 58 Route 27 Raymond, NH 03077. DHHS has determined that the person was in the bar area on the following dates:

Friday July 24, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday July 25, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday July 26, 2020, from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Tuckaway Tavern on Tuesday July 28 shut down operations after they were informed by one of their bartenders that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

Any individuals who visited the Tuckaway Tavern and sat at the bar during those days and times may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should contact NH DHHS at (603) 271-4496 for further guidance. DHHS has conducted a contact investigation and notified known close contacts directly. However, DHHS is making this public notification because there may be additional individuals at the location during those days and times who were exposed to the coronavirus.

COVID-19 can present with a wide range of symptoms including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell. Any person who develops new symptoms should stay home, limit their contact with others, immediately contact their healthcare provider and get tested for COVID-19. Guidance for self-quarantine is available at https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/covid19/self-quarantine-covid.pdf

Whether or not you are experiencing symptoms, multiple testing options throughout the State are available to potentially exposed individuals. For persons without health insurance or a primary care provider, testing is available and can be scheduled by calling (603) 271-5980 or through completing the online form at https://business.nh.gov/DOS_COVID19Testing.

COVID-19 continues to circulate in our communities. People can protect themselves and help prevent further infections in our communities by:

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoiding close contact with others. When outside your home, keep a distance of at least 6 feet between yourself and others. This is known as social distancing.

Wearing a cloth face covering that covers your mouth and nose to protect others when in public areas.

Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Staying home if you have a fever or are not feeling well.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.