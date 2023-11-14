State has $3.5M in grant funding for NH childcare centers to boost worker recruitment and retention

CONCORD, NH – NH Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday it is offering $3.5 million in grant money for child care providers across the state to offset operating costs to bolster workforce recruitment and retention efforts.

The Child Care Operating Expense Reduction (CCOER) Grant will provide funding directly to eligible childcare providers in the form of reimbursement for eligible operating expenses incurred between March 3, 2021, and September 30, 2023.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this grant funding to support New Hampshire’s child care providers,” said DHHS Associate Commissioner Christine Santaniello. “Reducing some of the operating costs for our providers will allow them to put those dollars toward hiring and retaining high-quality staff, which is critical in keeping our childcare facilities open.”

Funding, made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, is available to all eligible childcare providers as defined under NH RSA 170-E, including:

New Hampshire licensed-exempt facilities;

Licensed full day/full week early childhood and/or out-of-school time child care centers; and

Family child care centers.

Expenses eligible for reimbursement can include those related to a facility’s physical space, such as long-term mortgage or lease payments; building maintenance, repairs, or renovations; and the creation or expansion of outdoor spaces. Programs and services necessary to operate the childcare business may also be reimbursable under the grant, including payroll or bookkeeping software, training and support services, or materials for play and learning.

The CCOER grant is one of several strategies defined in the Department’s Child Care Strengthening Plan. New Hampshire continues to support funding for the state’s childcare sector, most recently through the approval of nearly $19 million in contracts over the summer. Since 2020, New Hampshire has invested more than $142 million in federal relief dollars to stabilize and strengthen the childcare sector.

Applications and supporting documentation from childcare providers must be received no later than December 1, 2023. For more information, please visit NH Connections website.