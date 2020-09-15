State fines youth flag football league $2,000 for holding tourney with out-of-state players

CONCORD, NH – The Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health, issued a notice to the New England Flag Football League assessing a $2,000 fine for violation of NH’s Amateur and Youth Sports Guidance. The penalty, issued by the NH Attorney General’s office, is pursuant to Emergency Order 65 around COVID-19 protocol.

The youth sports league held a two-day Summer Showdown tournament Aug. 21 -23 at the Seacoast United Sports Complex in Epping. The invitational brought athletes ages 6-17 together from New England as well as more than 68 players from four teams which traveled to New Hampshire from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The organization was warned, according to the Attorney General’s office, that teams from outside of New England were prohibited from traveling to New Hampshire.

Although the state had several back-and-forth conversations with event organizers around safety and quarantine issues, and warned the league that non-New England players were not eligible, the event took place as planned. The state is issuing eight violations at $250 each payable by Sept. 29 in lieu of a negotiated settlement with the Attorney General’s office through a hearing, under a provision of Emergency Order 65.

The notice issued to the New England Flag Football League and supporting documents is posted below.