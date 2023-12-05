State expects 3 million visitors this winter

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism (DTTD) is anticipating an estimated three million people will visit New Hampshire this winter, with spending by those visitors expected to reach $1.5 billion. DTTD unveiled its winter marketing plan, along with forecast for visitation, as part of Ski New Hampshire’s winter kickoff event held at Prinoth in Concord.

“We’re very optimistic about this winter season,” said NH Travel and Tourism Director Lori Harnois. “This is the first time since the pandemic visitation is expected to surpass levels we experienced in 2019.”

Ski NH, the organization that works to promote New Hampshire as the top ski destination in the region, joined forces with Prinoth to host the Winter Kickoff that welcomed guests from New Hampshire and across the Northeast. Prinoth, a manufacturer of snow groomers and tracked utility vehicles recently moved locations to their new distribution center in Concord.

“There’s a lot of excitement around skiing and riding this year, particularly with the cold temperatures and even some early season snow that many of our ski areas have experienced,” said Jessyca Keeler, President of Ski NH. Recent weather has helped 11 Ski NH member resorts open for the season, including Attitash Mountain, Bretton Woods, Cannon Mountain, Cranmore Mountain Resort, Crotched Mountain, Loon Mountain Resort, Mount Sunapee, Pats Peak Ski Area, Ragged Mountain, Waterville Valley Resort, and Wildcat Mountain. Other resorts will be opening leading up to the holidays, as well as cross-country areas where weather conditions allow.

New Hampshire’s winter marketing campaign highlights the variety of winter experiences available here including skiing, snowboarding, and snowmobiling; extreme activities such as skinning, backcountry skiing, and fat biking, as well as off-slope activities such as snowshoeing, skating, dining, and tax-free shopping. The campaign will fully launch in January in New England and Eastern Canada.

During the event, Keeler shared news about recent capital improvements NH ski areas have made to enhance the guest experience. A complete list of improvements for the 2023-24 season can be found here, and Ski NH’s 2023-24 media kit can be found here.

Visitors traveling to New Hampshire this winter are encouraged to practice Leave No Trace, New Hampshire’s initiative to remind residents and visitors to be responsible travelers, plan ahead, be patient and respectful of each other to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip.

For winter travel inspiration, visit www.visitnh.gov. Stay connected with New Hampshire tourism on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube, and be sure to follow the #LiveFreeNH tag to see what other people are saying about New Hampshire.