State Ed Dept. invests $800K in community-based programs that support NH’s English learners

CONCORD, NH — Leveraging $800,000 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, the New Hampshire Department of Education (NHDOE) has partnered with six nonprofit community-based organizations to support students with limited English proficiency who may have experienced lost instructional time and learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds are in addition to $1 million previously distributed by NHDOE through the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery to improve and expand English learner programs.

These recent partnerships have resulted in innovative enrichment programs, high-quality academic tutoring, digital literacy support, the creation of multilingual learning modules, and hundreds of home visits to ensure English learners are receiving the support they need.

“The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the inequities experienced by many English learners and other students in need of additional supports,” said Frank Edelblut, Commissioner of Education. “Despite the incredible efforts of families, EL educators, and school leaders, many English learners were disproportionately impacted by educational disruptions. We are excited to partner with these community organizations to provide English learners and students with limited means the academic support they need outside of the classroom and beyond the school day.”

Working together to provide that support are six non-profit organizations – the American Center and Global Platform for Peace Advocacy, BRING IT!!!, Building Community in New Hampshire, Saint Anselm College’s Meelia Center for Community Engagement, United Way of Greater Nashua and The Youth Council. These organizations are collaborating with local school districts to provide tutors, internet hot spots, computers, mentorship programs, small-group academic support, bilingual liaisons and other help for English learners.

“I am absolutely delighted that we have this funding available in New Hampshire. Our state is growing in its diversity, and it is my hope that more great work will be done to assist these students where English is not their first language,” said Mike Apfelberg, president of the United Way of Greater Nashua. “This is a collaborative effort.”