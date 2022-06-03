State Dept. of Ed shares positive results on recent survey, but poor figures from Manchester

CONCORD, N.H. – On Thursday, the New Hampshire Department of Education (NHDOE) released the results of its 603 Bright Futures Survey, which sought feedback from educators, families and community members on the recent school year.

Across the state, 11,931 surveys were completed, with questions relating around COVID issues facing schools and how schools adjusted to the return of in-person learning.

“It is apparent from the results of the survey that it takes both families and schools working together to support school safety, enhance school climate and improve the overall well-being of staff and students,” said NHDOE Commissioner Frank Edelblut. “These partnerships are strong, and we are proud to have such a deep level of community engagement and resiliency after two years of uncertainty.”

In the survey, 72 percent of public school families said their school climate was favorable and 55 percent of public school teachers said their public school climate was favorable. Approximately 58 percent of public school families and 50 percent of public school teachers expressed that there was more consistency with the learning model over the spring of 2022 compared to what they saw in 2021. However, the survey also indicated concerns with increased behavioral issues.

In New Hampshire School Adminstrative Unit #37, also known as the Manchester School District, survey results were significantly lower than state averages. In particular, only 26 percent of family members and teachers voiced support for the district’s learning model, 24 percentage points below the state average.

A full list of Manchester results can be found here.