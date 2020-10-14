State confirms no bail for Antrim teen charged with killing father

CONCORD, NH – The Antrim teen who allegedly killed his father last year in an attack with a hammer and knife continues to be held without bail, according to documents released in the case.

Joseph Beam, 18, was indicted last month after being arrested close to a year ago for the murder of his father, Jason Beam, 41. Much of his case has been kept from public view because the case was initially a juvenile justice matter not open to the public.

Deputy Attorney General Jane Young said during a hearing held Wednesday in the Hillsborough Superior Cour t- North in Manchester that she’s been working with Joseph Beam’s attorneys, Hanna Kinne and Pamela Jones.

“We have an ongoing dialogue with defense counsel, and we have started providing them some discovery,” Young said.

Not much has been made public in court shedding light on what happened at the Beam’s Gregg Lake Road home in Antrim on Nov. 1. The first-degree murder indictment accuses Jospeh Beam of killing his father by physically assaulting him multiple times with a hammer and a knife. No affidavit has yet been made public in the case, though there have been granted motions to weals documents in the case, according to court records.

Young did file a motion seeking permission to disclose Joseph Beam’s bail status, which has been granted. When Young first announced Joseph Beam’s indictment, she disclosed that he was being held without bail to media outlets. However, there is some question if that is allowed since the bail was first set when Joseph Beam was held as a juvenile.

“Shortly after issuing the release, the State realized its mistake in providing the defendant’s bail status as this information may remain under seal despite the first-degree murder indictment being public and the defendant being confined at Hillsborough County House of Corrections,” Young wrote.

The left Young to send out a recall notice to reporters and outlets asking that the information about his bail not be reported. She also contacted Kinne and Jones about the disclosure.

Police and firefighters were called to the home for a report of a man with serious injuries. According to Antrim Fire Chief Marshall Gale, firefighters found Jason Beam inside the burning home, laid out on a sofa, bloodied and showing “obvious trauma,” Gale told the press at the time.

Gale said the fire was contained to one room in the house, and that a woman and young child were outside the home when firefighters arrived. According to his obituary, Jason Beam had two sons.