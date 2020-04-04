State announces temporary eligibility and program changes for Medicaid, SNAP and TANF

The following announcement was posted April 1 by the Department of Health ad Human Services regarding changes around eligibility and process for Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

In furthering the mission of the Department of Health and Human Services and our commitment to support the basic needs of the individual and families we serve, the following changes have been made or requested to programs within the Department as we navigate through the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the Department receives additional guidance, this will be amended weekly and posted on the DHHS and COVID-19 websites.

MEDICAID

Beginning March 18, 2020 and through May 31, 2020, individuals will remain enrolled regardless of changes in circumstances, unless the following exceptions apply: person moves out of state, person voluntarily chooses to end coverage, or the person passes away.

To the extent that the Department receives or becomes aware of information that indicates a change in circumstance that would normally result in an action requiring follow-up, the Department will take no action during this time of federal emergency, unless one of the above exceptions applies.

Passive redeterminations will continue to be systematically processed by the Department and the redetermination date will be advanced by one year. Other redeterminations will be delayed without worker action.

For new applicants seeking financial eligibility for Long-term Care, the Department will accept self-attestation for income, assets, and transfer of assets that the Department is unable to verify due to absence of documentation.*

The Department is suspending the treatment of assets and income known as “spousal impoverishment.*

SNAP

Beginning March 18, 2020 and through May 31, 2020, SNAP eligibility will be continued without requiring a redetermination for another 6 months.

Periodic reporting is waived, beginning March 18, 2020 and through May 31, 2020.

The Department has sought a self-attestation waiver for certain pieces of documentation for the period of March 18, 2020 through May 31, 2020. Until this is approved, the Department will review situations in which the applicant is unable to produce income and resource documentation because of closures due to CVOID-19.

Beginning with the April the SNAP benefit, recipients will receive a Supplemental benefit, a full month of SNAP benefits at the maximum household allotment for the following households (Upon FNS Approval. Benefit will be added after approval): Full month recipients; Partial-month recipients; and Recipients whose income reduces their regular SNAP monthly allotment.

TANF

Beginning March 18, 2020 and through May 31, 2020, eligibility will be continued without requiring a redetermination.

Hardship extension will be extended by 90 days, beginning March 13, 2020.

Participation rate requirement are waived for 90 days, beginning March 13, 2020. CHILD CARE:

Beginning March 18, 2020 and through July 31, 2020, eligibility will be continued without requiring a redetermination.

The Department will pay the cost share for families receiving Child Care Scholarship funds for 8 weeks, beginning April 6, 2020.

Providers who remain open during the state of emergency may continue to bill and receive payment for children who are absent due to COVID-19 at the child’s approved service level without regard to the availability of absentee hours.

Providers who choose to close during the state of emergency may continue to bill and receive payment for children enrolled at the child’s approved service level without regard to the availability of absentee hours.

Payment of quality dollars for programs that close during the state of emergency will continue, even if the child attends a different program during this time.

For programs receiving Child Care Scholarship funds, central billing is allowed for enrolled children who are served at an alternate site.

Billing for after school programs that are now providing full-time care to children enrolled in the Child Care Scholarship will automatically be billed at full-time.

Expedited enrollment of both licensed and license-exempt providers.

Creation of the Emergency Care Child Care Collaborative to create and support a system ofemergency child care for New Hampshire’s most essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

[*The Department is seeking these flexibilities under state and federal law to provide additional efficiencies during the federal emergency declared by the President. The Department is awaiting formal approval. We will update this document should we receive different guidance.]

The Department is evaluating the need for additional waivers and federal flexibilities, and will continue to do so throughout the COVID-19 emergency. Any updates and changes to this document will be made weekly and posted on the DHHS and COVID-19 websites.

For questions or for more information use the NH DHHS departmental directory, found here or use the NH Easy Gateway to Services website.