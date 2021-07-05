Stars and stripes and puddles as Merrimack celebrates the Fourth with parade

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MERRIMACK, NH – A large crowd turned out to watch the Fourth of July parade as it traveled through Merrimack Sunday.

Over a thousand people took advantage of a break in the steady downpours that New Hampshire experienced over the weekend.

In 2020 the parade and festivities were canceled due to the pandemic. This year the parade resumed, and the fireworks are expected to go off in the evening.

Manchester’s annual fireworks display was postponed to July 5 at Arms Park.

