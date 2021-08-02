Stark Park crowd in the mood for a night of swing and tribute to 75th anniversary of WWII

Photos by Jeffrey Hastings
MANCHESTER, NH – It was the perfect night for a musical interlude at Stark Park. Although it’s been a summer of preempted activities due to a record-breaking rainy season, all systems were go for Dan Gabel and the Abletones big band, who paid tribute to the swinging sounds of Glen Miller. The evening was also billed as a tribute to commemorate the 75th anniversary of World War II.
Folks assembled with lawn chairs, blankets and snacks – and kids and dogs – gathered around the Stark Park gazebo, enjoying nostalgic favorite tunes and the warm evening air.
The Stark Park Concert Series continues with the following scheduled shows:
- Sunday Aug. 8 – High Range Band, roots/folk/bluegrass: 2-4 p.m.
- Thursday Aug. 12 – Inside Track, a strolling Barbershop Quartet: 6-8 p.m.
- Sunday Aug. 15 – Cold Spring Harbor Billy Joel tribute band: 2-4 p.m.
- Saturday Aug. 21 – Pops in the Park with NH Symphony brass quartet: 4-5 p.m.
- Sunday Aug. 29 – Compaq Big Band, 2-4 p..m.
Check out the most updated schedule at starkpark.com/