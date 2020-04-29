Star Island will not open this summer

Story produced by NH Public Radio, a proud member of

The Star Island resort on the Isles of Shoals will not open this summer, for the first time in decades.

The seasonal facility off the coast near Portsmouth is only accessible by boat. It typically hosts thousands of people each summer for conferences, retreats and more.

This year, that will change due to fears about the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, The Star Island Corporation says, “we do not foresee safely convening large groups of people on the island at any point this summer.” (Click here to read the full statement.)

The corporation’s annual meeting will take place by video conference next week.

