Stand-off ends after police discover man inside residence dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

MANCHESTER, NH – An hours-long stand-off between police and a 41-year-old man inside 1454 Union Street ended when police determined the man was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the home.

Chief Allen Aldenberg confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon, adding that Manchester police “did not fire one shot” during the stand-off, during which the man – whose name has not been released – fired shots toward police and U.S. marshals, who had come to the residence to act on an arrest warrant issued by the DEA.

Aldenberg praised the professionalism of Manchester’s team, which included SWAT and crisis negotiators. He also acknowledged an assist from Nashua Police who provided a Bearcat and SWAT officers.

Residents were asked by police to shelter in place starting at about 10 a.m. and detours were created along the busy through street to help secure the area.

