Staff member injured after altercation at Easter Seals, 2 juveniles charged with assault

MANCHESTER, NH – Two juveniles have been charged with assault and riot after a staff member was injured Monday, according to a police narrative of the incident, which follows.

On February 8, 2021, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Manchester Police responded to Easter Seals at 200 Zachary Road for an assault.

Police learned that three juveniles had gotten into a physical altercation. When a staff member tried to separate them she was bitten on the arm and pushed to the ground. She was then kicked in the head several times and began to blackout. Another staff member was able to pull her up and get her away from the group. The victim was taken to Elliot Hospital for treatment.

A 16-year-old was charged with simple assault and a 17-year-old was charged with second-degree assault. Both will also be charged with riot for engaging in the altercation. They were removed from the facility pending a hearing.

According to its website, the Zachary Road facility houses a neurobehavioral residential/educational treatment program for males and females from ages 5 to 21 with pervasive developmental disorders, nonverbal learning disabilities, traumatic brain injuries, and other neurological disorders.