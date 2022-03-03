Staff changes at Manchester Historic Association, including new Executive Director and new role for Clayton

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Historic Association has announced that Executive Director John Clayton will be transitioning to a new position as Director of Community Relations, with Jeffrey Barraclough assuming the role of Executive Director.

“For the past seven years the Manchester Historic Association has had the great good fortune to have John Clayton as its executive director,” said MHA board chair Colleen Kurlansky. “During that time John has worked to bring the organization to prominence, and we are grateful for his unstinting dedication to elevating all things Manchester.

“As John transitions to his new role, we are also delighted to welcome back Jeff Barraclough as the new Executive Director. Jeff was the former Director of Operations at the MHA, so his familiarity with the organization will make for a smooth transition,” Kurlansky said.

“Now, John is looking forward to transitioning into a new role, that of Director of Community Relations, a part-time position that allows him to concentrate on what he knows best: community relationships in all their iterations,” Kurlansky added. “We are delighted that he will be maintaining this connection with the MHA and look forward to seeing him at the Museum and around Manchester, continuing to promote the city’s rich history.”

During Clayton’s tenure, the MHA has more than doubled its grant support, memberships are at record levels, while also setting attendance records at the Millyard Museum. The museum has also hosted more than a dozen temporary exhibits under his leadership, ranging from Manchester’s role in the Presidential Primary process, the history of public health in Manchester to the recent exhibit, “Sweaters in the Millyard: Pandora by Design.”

“Since I arrived here in 2015, I’ve always said, ‘If you don’t have money, you’d better have friends,’” Clayton said. “As a non-profit, we’ve been able to partner with other non-profits in the city, and those relationships, which I hope to continue, have helped the MHA regain its stature in the community.”

Barraclough will assume his new duties March 28.