St. Patrick’s Day tradition continues March 12 at Brookside Church: Corned beef and cabbage dinners to-go

MANCHESTER, NH – Brookside Congregational Church is again hosting a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner on Saturday, March 12. The meals will be pre-order and take-out only and available for pick up between 4-6 p.m. The church is located at 2013 Elm St. in the North End.

Cost is $15 per meal which includes traditional corned beef, cooked carrots, potatoes, and soda bread.

Orders will be accepted through midnight on Thursday, March 10, so order your meals today at: https://square.link/u/woSG5Evo

“The corned beef and cabbage dinner is an annual tradition at Brookside,” said Ellen Tourigny, volunteer at Brookside Church. “Volunteers including Brookside’s Women’s Union do an outstanding job hosting the dinner and the proceeds go directly to Brookside’s outreach. We welcome the community and neighbors to come out and enjoy this special dinner.”