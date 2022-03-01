St. Patrick’s Day tradition continues March 12 at Brookside Church: Corned beef and cabbage dinners to-go

MANCHESTER, NH – Brookside Congregational Church is again hosting a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner on Saturday, March 12. The meals will be pre-order and take-out only and available for pick up between 4-6 p.m. The church is located at 2013 Elm St. in the North End.
Cost is $15 per meal which includes traditional corned beef, cooked carrots, potatoes, and soda bread.
Orders will be accepted through midnight on Thursday, March 10, so order your meals today at: https://square.link/u/woSG5Evo
“The corned beef and cabbage dinner is an annual tradition at Brookside,” said Ellen Tourigny, volunteer at Brookside Church. “Volunteers including Brookside’s Women’s Union do an outstanding job hosting the dinner and the proceeds go directly to Brookside’s outreach. We welcome the community and neighbors to come out and enjoy this special dinner.”
For more information, please visit the Brookside Church website at: https://www.brooksidecc.org/
About Brookside Congregational Church
Brookside Congregational Church, U.C.C. is a registered 501©3. The church has a tremendous impact on the Greater Manchester community as it provides not only a place of Sunday worship for parishioners, but it also provides a common location for numerous local nonprofits and community organizations to gather on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. The mission of Brookside is community-focused. In keeping with its mission, the Church is utilized by over 30 organizations in the Manchester area. The groups that use the Brookside buildings include support groups for those dealing with addiction and grief, a community garden for refugee immigrants and neighbors of Brookside, an annual fundraiser for the local food pantry, and various other services including a parish nursing program and local theater group. In addition, two small congregations meet weekly in Brookside’s chapel and the Church is also home to Pastoral Counseling Services and the Brookside Thrift Shop that serves the local community. For more information visit: http://brooksidecc.