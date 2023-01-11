St. Hilaire, Windham take down Trinity, 61-60

WINDHAM, NH — A month into the 2022-23 season and the Trinity High boys basketball team has learned two things for certain — being the defending state champion puts a giant target on your back and every team has your name circled in red ink on their schedule.

The Pioneers dropped to 2-3 on the season, Tuesday night, with a 61-60 loss to Windham High.

Senior Jack St. Hilaire buried a 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left on the clock to put the Jaguars on top. After a timeout, Trinity had a a final chance, but Devohn Ellis’ leaner from just inside the three-point arc rimmed out.

“Two evenly matched teams. They just made one more play at the end, that’s what it came down to,” said Trinity Coach Keith Bike. “Everyone’s out to get us because we’re the defending champs. Our kids have to recognize that.. We have to get better, that’s what it comes down to.”

St. Hilaire led Windham (4-3) with 26 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Junior Jack Begley added 11.

Trinity junior Tyler Bike led all scorers with 28 points. He had 11 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left in regulation, giving the Pioneers a 60-58 lead. Ellis added nine points and four steals.

Guard Tyler Bike drills a 3-pointer with 38 seconds to play, giving @ths_pioneersbb a 60-58 lead over @WHSJaguars, Tuesday night. But @Jacksthilaire_ and the Jags would get the final word in a 61-60 thriller.@ManchInkLink @andrewsylvia pic.twitter.com/QcAzSeq8HW — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) January 11, 2023

This was a game of missed opportunities for Trinity. The Pioneers missed eight free throws (11 of 19) in the second half, as well as four layups. Windham also held a rebounding edge and turned their work on the offensive glass into several second-chance buckets.

“Missed layups, missed free throws, missed box-outs. They got a couple of extra second-chance points,” said Bike. “That’s what it comes down to. You have to make a couple more plays than the other team and we didn’t. There were a couple times late in the game when we needed that rebound and we didn’t get it.”

The game was tight from the opening tap, with neither team able to put together the type of run that would create separation. Windham led, 14-13, after one quarter, behind nine points from St. Hilaire. The second quarter featured several lead changes, with Trinity pulling in front, 31-28, before Windham tied the game just before halftime.

Trinity came out ice-cold in the second half, managing just two field goals (both by Bike). Fortunately, the Pioneers defense stepped up and kept Windham in check. The Jaguars managed just 10 points in the quarter and a 41-40 lead.

Early in the fourth quarter, Trinity missed a pair of open layups and Windham was able to counter-attack with 3-pointers by Jack Kotrobas and Jack Murphy to build a six-point lead, 47-41, with 6:46 remaining.

Trinity answered with a 3 of its own from Evan Dunker, starting a comeback that stretched over several minutes. Each time the Pioneers seemed ready to make a move and take control, they would shoot themselves in the foot and Windham kept the lead.

Trinity’s first lead of the fourth quarter came on Bike’s 3-pointer in the final minute.

“We said from Day 1, we want to be the best team in February, so we have to learn from (the loss) and keep improving,” said Keith Bike.

Trinity returns to action Friday night at Spaulding (6:30 p.m.).