Spring Sports Previews: Central/West High Schools

Central Girls Tennis
Head coach:
- Karen Leclerc (3rd season)
Last season:
- 11-3, reached D-I semifinals
Top returning athletes:
- Emily Leclerc (No. 1 on ladder, returning state singles finalist)
- Tess Beckman (Senior captain)
- Emma Blaisdell
Expectations:
“Our goal is to make it to the tournament again and try to do at least as well as we did last year. I have a lot of girls who love playing tennis and want to learn so coaching them is exciting and fun!” – Karen Leclerc
Central Boys Tennis
Head coach(s):
- Michael DeBlasi (6th season)
- Mark Telge (46th season)
Last season:
- 7-7 ( edged 5-4 in first round of playoffs)
Top returning athletes:
- Ben Soucy (No. 1 on ladder)
“His competitiveness sets the tone for the whole squad.” – Michael DeBlasi
- Nate Bannister (Junior)
- Nick Chiesa (Junior)
Promising newcomers:
- Tri Vu (Sophomore)
- Prince Ojha (Senior)
- Tyler Cotton (Junior)
(Prince and Tyler are air of athletes who are relatively new to tennis but both excelled playing soccer.” – Michael DiBlasi
Expectations:
“As always, we expect to compete hard each match, improve as the season progresses and be playing our best tennis by the end of the year.” – Michal DiBlasi
Central Girls Lacrosse
Head coach(s):
- Jackie Lane (2nd season at Central following 6 seasons as an assistant at New England College)
Last season:
- 5-13 in Division I (moved to Division II this season)
Top returning athletes:
- Cailin Proulx (Senior captain)
- Olivia Wheeler (Sophomore – 45 goals, 12 assists, 57 points as freshman )
- Grace Manning (Sophomore – 47 goals, 19 assists, 66 points as a freshman)
Promising newcomers:
- Maddie Houghton (Freshman midfielder)
- Tianna Mann (Freshman midfielder)
Expectations:
“My expectations for this season is for us to make an immediate impact at the D-II level, and show the state of New Hampshire that Manchester lacrosse is on the come up. My goal for the team is for us to make the playoffs this season and for everyone to buy in and continue to work hard and become better lacrosse players everyday!” – Jackie Lane
Central Girls Track & Field
Head coach(s):
- Tim Morris (2nd season as head coach, 4th at Central)
Last season:
- 8-3
“(We) look forward to improving on that mark this year in a big way. My assistant coach, Coach Mo, has been with me for two years. ” – Tim Morris
Top returning athletes:
“The Central spring track program overall has more than doubled in size, growing from 35 athletes in 2022 to almost 80 in 2023, led by current state champion 400 meter runner and All-State athlete, junior Harriet Barber.
For the girls, we’ve got a great mix of veteran leadership and young up-and-comers looking to prove themselves. It will be tough to say goodbye to our seniors Zoe Demers, Taryn Ducharme, Inesse Masumbuko, and Coriann Hoag at the end of this season, but all four look to make some noise within the state in their respective events. We also have a great group of returning sophomores and juniors.” – Tim Morris
Promising newcomers:
Fortunately, girls track will see a wave of young talent coming in this season, including (but certainly not limited to) Tianna Mann and Angela Cenesca.” – Tim Morris
Expectations:
“This season, we’re looking to continue to build on our newfound successes and growing number of participants. We’d like to score more points, earn more Varsity letters, and get more athletes to the state tournament by using a healthy foundation of character and work ethic, while having a blast along the way.” – Tim Morris
Central/Memorial Softball
Head coach:
- Jacob Denoncourt (1st season as varsity coach, coached JV last season)
Last season:
- 4-14
Top returning athletes:
- Hailey Cinfo
- Meghan Wade
- Carly Dedrick
- Brooklynn Flinkfelt
- Hannah Jenkins
- Jamie Webster
- Eeman Barton
Promising newcomers:
“No newcomers, but these two returning juniors (Brooklynn Flinkfelt and Jamie Webster) and one returning sophomore (Eeman Barton) are going to be key on the season.” – Jacob Denoncourt
Expectations:
“Looking to be very competitive,and hopefully sneak into the playoffs.” -Jacob Denoncourt
Manchester West/Trinity Softball:
Head coach:
- Hope Willard (2nd season as head coach following two years as an assistant)
Top returning athletes:
- Sarah Sewall
- Mikayla Murray
- Erin Murphy
Promising newcomers:
- Bella Santosuosso
- Zoey Richard
Expectations for this Season:
“I am looking forward to seeing my players grow as individuals and as a team. I am looking forward to seeing how a young team will work together against the D1 competition.” – Hope Willard
Next 3 contests:
- Wednesday, March 12, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Timberlane
- Friday, March 14, 4 p.m. – Away at Exeter
- Monday, March 17, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Nashua South
West Girls Tennis
Head coach:
- Megan Wheeler (1st season)
Top returning athletes:
- Kailia Thomas (Top seed, captain)
- Neveah Spears (2nd seed, captain)
- Bella Quinonez (Senior, Manchester School of Technology)
- Anglee Nos (Senior)
- Kyliegh Pierce (Senior)
- Alex Mejia Vega (Junior, Manchester School of Technology)
Promising newcomers:
- Nistha Prasai
- Prakriti Galley
Expectations:
“To have fun and have competitive matches every match …This year the tennis team is full of players who are eager to learn and are so positive. They are an awesome team to coach!” – Megan Wheeler