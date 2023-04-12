Spring Sports Previews: Central/West High Schools

“(We) look forward to improving on that mark this year in a big way. My assistant coach, Coach Mo, has been with me for two years. ” – Tim Morris

“The Central spring track program overall has more than doubled in size, growing from 35 athletes in 2022 to almost 80 in 2023, led by current state champion 400 meter runner and All-State athlete, junior Harriet Barber.

For the girls, we’ve got a great mix of veteran leadership and young up-and-comers looking to prove themselves. It will be tough to say goodbye to our seniors Zoe Demers, Taryn Ducharme, Inesse Masumbuko, and Coriann Hoag at the end of this season, but all four look to make some noise within the state in their respective events. We also have a great group of returning sophomores and juniors.” – Tim Morris