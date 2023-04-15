Spring Sports Preview: Trinity High School

MANCHESTER, NH – With the first full week of the spring sports season almost in the books, here’s a look at some of the top teams and athletes competing in Trinity red this year.
Girls Lacrosse:
Head coach:
- Lauren Perry (3rd season)
Last season:
- 2-13
Top returning athletes:
- Bella Mariano (attack – sophomore)
- Faith Ampuja (attack – junior)
- Kim Bui (attack/defense – sophomore)
- Carolyn Burleigh (attack/defense – senior)
Promising newcomers:
- Addie Moynihan (midfield – freshman)
Expectations for this Season:
“Our focus this season is to build on the foundation we’ve been growing over the past few years and continue to push each other to be better. This team is incredibly supportive of one another and to watch them improve as a unit each practice is exciting! We want to win and are working hard to get there together.” – Lauren Perry
Next 3 contests:
- Wednesday, March 12, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Timberlane
- Friday, March 14, 4 p.m. – Away at Exeter
- Monday, March 17, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Nashua South
Girls tennis:
Head coach:
- Rae MacWillam (1st season)
Current record:
- Winning record, reached postseason tournament
Top returning athletes:
- Meredith MacWilliam (sophomore)
- Mallory Hobausz (sophomore)
- Harley Plasz (junior)
Promising newcomers:
- Stella Piatt (one of 6 freshmen learning the game)
Expectations for this Season:
“Goal is for all the girls to stay healthy and make it to the tournament.”- Rae MacWillam
Next 3 contests:
- Monday, April 17, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Nashua South
- Wednesday, April 19, 4 pm. – Away at Spaulding
- Friday, April 21, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Londonderry
Manchester West/Trinity Softball:
Head coach:
- Hope Willard (2nd season as head coach following two years as an assistant)
Top returning athletes:
- Sarah Sewall
- Mikayla Murray
- Erin Murphy
Promising newcomers:
- Bella Santosuosso
- Zoey Richard
Expectations for this Season:
“I am looking forward to seeing my players grow as individuals and as a team. I am looking forward to seeing how a young team will work together against the D1 competition.” – Hope Willard
Next 3 contests:
- Monday, April 17, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Nashua South
- Wednesday, April 19, 4 pm. – Away at Spaulding
- Friday, April 21, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Londonderry