Spring sports 2024 preview: Memorial High School

MANCHESTER, NH – Student athletes from Memorial High School are already shaking off the snow and embracing spring weather as they take to their respective playing surfaces. While some Crusaders are looking for a season of fun and growth, others are taking aim at postseason success.

Girls lacrosse

Head coach:

David Gocklin (4th season)

Top returning athletes:

“I have 5 seniors who came into the program with me and 5 juniors starting their third year. We have girls who have played together as well as in the off season” – David Gocklin

Elma Stitkovac

Kaleigh Murphy (senior, captain)

Lily Hall (senior, captain)

Maya Blight.

Lyla Colangelo (junior, captain)

Promising newcomers:

“Our JV squad consists of many new Freshmen who have never played lacrosse and a few sophomores who played last year.” – David Gocklin

Expectations:

“I have developed the program to where we have had enough girls in the program to have a JV schedule the past three years. Last year we won two games which was still a developing year. This year the expectation is to make the tournament … We are off to a good start in a win (Monday) against Keene by a score of 15-14.” – David Gocklin

Girls Tennis

Head coach:

Natalia Hesse (15 years)

Last season: 2-12 “Since tennis is the sport you need to learn for years, and most of students join the team without any athletic experiences (most of them are top students in the school who are busy maintaining outstanding grades), I’m just happy to teach them basic skills to get going with the game, practicing a lot of coordination and footwork.” – Natalia Hesse

Top returning athletes:

Shayla Karo (captain)

Ailish Hodkins (co-captain)

Dayana Ortiz

Aubrey Kostakis

Promising newcomers:

Aya Ahmed (freshman)

Olivia Fontaine (freshman)

Braiana Le (sophomore)

Jenni Mugisha (sophomore)

“These 4 ladies are very athletic and hardworking students.” – Natalia Hesse

Expectations:

To maintain safe and fun experiences for the girls

Get them to fall in love with tennis as an exceptional sport

Teach them to overcome fears of mistakes and the pressure on tennis courts during matches

“I can say it has been a pleasure to be coaching for so many years, building stronger girls and seeing them become tennis players. Some of them have been playing in USTA matches or in colleges. Also, I have noticed that for many years my Memorial team has been the most diverse team in our division which made my work very interesting with each student bringing some international background.” -Natalia Hesse

Boys Track & field Head coach: Thomas Lynch (30 years, 14 as head coach) Last season:

“Last year, we finished in the top 10 at the Divisional meet and we hope to do that again this season. We also won our 20th consecutive City Meet Championship and we hope to continue that this year.” – Thomas Lynch Top returning athletes: Allistar “AJ” Sebastien (senior) – defending state champion, 100- and 200-meter dash

Owen Davis (senior)

Stephen Denio (senior)

Rudy Fricker (senior)

Colby Hales (senior)

Adam Houde (senior)

Chase Burris (junior) Promising newcomers: Colin Logue (senior)

Elias Rosado (sophomore)

Ledum Adumene (freshman)

Michael Georges (freshman)

Andrew Joseph (freshman)

Khristian Shea (freshman) Girls track & field Head coach:

Leanne Guimond (2nd season)

Last season:

4×100 team made it to New Englands and placed 13th.

Top returning athletes:

Hannah Rodriguez

Ayomide Vivian Sanni (captain)

Abibba Bah (captain)

Elliot Krantz

Jordan Courter

Fatumo Nur

Promising newcomers:

Avery Jenkins

Mia Reyes

Dalianna Beaudin

Avery Stumpf

Precious Adedeji

Evelyn Gustason

Ryan White.

Expectations:

To be scholar athletes

For teammates to hold each other accountable on the track and in the classroom

To develop more multi event athletes who are ready to do anything to help their team out

Win the Queen City Meet on May 16th

“We are a growing program, 75 athletes joined this season and we are looking to get a little bit better every meet.” – Leanne Guimond

Baseball

Head coach:

Pat Landroche (first year)