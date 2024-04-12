Spring sports preview: Manchester West

MANCHESTER, NH – Spring sports are underway at Manchester West High School where dozens of student athletes are looking to learn, grow, win some competitions and have fun this season.

Girls tennis

Head coach: Megan Wheeler (2 years) Last season: 1-14 Top returning athletes: Alexandra Mejia Vega (senior, captain)

Prakriti Ghalley (sophomore)

Nistha Prasai (sophomore) Promising newcomer: Lindsey St. Pierre (sophomore) Expectations: “We had seven seniors graduate last year and have seven newcomers to tennis this year, so the expectation is to have fun and grow the sport of tennis … The team this year is excited to learn and compete with other players this year. They are all so positive and just happy to be out on the courts.” – Megan Wheeler

Softball (Co-op with Trinity)

Head Coach:

Hope Willard (3 years)

Last season:

1-17

Top returning athletes:

Sarah Sewall (captain)

Erin Murphy (captain)

Promising newcomers:

“We have a lot of newcomers to the team this year, all with their own skills.” – Hope Willard

Expectations:

“I am hoping for a great season of building as a young team and coming together to pull out more wins.” – Hope Willard

Girls lacrosse (Co-op with Memorial) Head coach: David Gocklin (4th season) Top returning athletes: “I have 5 seniors who came into the program with me and 5 juniors starting their third year. We have girls who have played together as well as in the off season” – David Gocklin Elma Stitkovac

Kaleigh Murphy (senior, captain)

Lily Hall (senior, captain)

Maya Blight.

Lyla Colangelo (junior, captain) Promising newcomers: “Our JV squad consists of many new Freshmen who have never played lacrosse and a few sophomores who played last year.” – David Gocklin Expectations: “I have developed the program to where we have had enough girls in the program to have a JV schedule the past three years. Last year we won two games which was still a developing year. This year the expectation is to make the tournament … We are off to a good start in a win (Monday) against Keene by a score of 15-14.” – David Gocklin

Note: All coaches from West High School were reached out to for this article. The teams of those who responded are featured in this preview.