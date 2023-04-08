Spring sports preview: Derryfield School

MANCHESTER, NH – Spring sports are officially underway this week, and athletes at Derryfield School are heating up with with the weather.

The following teams are taking to their respective outdoor playing surfaces with championship aspirations:

Girls Tennis

Head coach:

Gustavo Moral (20+ years)

Last season:

16-1

Top returning athletes:

Sophie Brown (No. 2, captain)

Sophia Correnti (No. 1)

Annabelle Crotty

Stella Saitas

Charlotte Smith

Lily Vazquez

Lucy Yakola

Yushan Zhao

Promising newcomers:

Sofia Koshy

Pola Jankowska

Expectations (from Coach Moral):

To retain all the players

For the team to have a good time

For the team to evidence tangible growth by the end of the season

To continue to be with the teams in the top tier

To be competitive in the tournaments

“We have a great group of athletes that are serious and committed, just fortunate to be able to

share the satisfaction of the game of tennis with them.” – Gus Moral

Boys Tennis

Head coach: Mike Leary (8th season) Last season: 12-2 (Lost to Hanover in the semifinals of the NHIAA tournament) Top returning athletes: Jack Schroeder (No. 1, senior captain)

Davey Schroeder (No. 2, sophomore)

Jack Krasnof (No.3, junior)

Billy Gardner (No. 5, junior)

Tucker Rozen (No. 6, junior) “We have retained almost all of our top six players … We have a very deep team this year and there may be some movement in the lineup as we have a deep roster this season.” Promising newcomers: Johnny Brown (starting season as No. 3 singles player) “We have three promising freshmen on the team led by Johnny Brown, who is starting the season in the number three spot and number two doubles. Johnny is a very talented player with a great game. I am looking forward to developing our talent for future seasons.” – Mike Leary. Expectations:

“My hopes for this season are that the boys work hard and play to their potential. We have some great talent this year and we have the ability to compete with any team in division 1. We have been working hard on our doubles play, and we showed this in our first match against Nashua South. The depth in our lineup will be key to our success. We have been working on our match toughness to be ready to perform against other top teams in the league.” – Mike Leary

Boys Lacrosse

Head coach:

Chris Hettler (21st season)

Last season:

15-4 (D-II runners-up)

Top returning athletes: “We return almost our entire team from last year. This year we will be led by 6 senior captains.” – Chris Hettler

Tate Flint (senior captain, attack/midfield, committed to Merrimack College)

Quinn Silvio (senior captain, midfield, committed to Ithaca)

Ethan Flanagan (senior captain, midfield)

Dugan Brewer-Little (senior captain, defense)

Tyler Lautieri (senior captain, defense)

Jared Moutlon (senior captain, defense)

Parker Lebidez (junior, goalie)

Logan Purvis (junior, fogo)

Chili Cabot (junior, attack)

Alex Murray (junior, attack)

John Kramer (junior, midfield)

Max Fowler (junior, long-stick middie)

Tyler Marsden (junior, defense)

RJ Proulx (sophomore, attack)

Liam Canty (sophomore, midfield)

Brady Doldo (sophomore, midfield)

Promising newcomers:

Alistair Wright (freshman)

Scott Connors (freshman)

Garrett Lande (freshman)

Expectations:

“We expect to build off of last season’s success and momentum to try and return to the championship game. An out of state rivalry game with Westwood is being renewed for the first time since 2019 along with a challenging schedule of the usual D-II powerhouses (Goffstown, Portsmouth, Hollis Brookline, Timberlane, STA, Winnacunnet etc.).” – Chris Hettler

Girls Lacrosse

Head coach:

Erin Boucher (1st season as head coach at Derryfield, previous JV coach and head coach at Manchester Central)

Last season:

11-3 (lost to Bow in D-III semifinals)

Top returning athletes:

Christine Nadeau (senior captain, midfield)

Alyssa Shula (senior captain, defense)

Sarah Naje (senior captain, defense)

Lilly Handwerk (junior captain, midfield)

Kenzie Miller (junior, defense)

Lily Losey (junior, attack)

Lily Kfoury (sophomore, goalie)”

Promising newcomers:

Teagan Peabody (freshman, midfield)

Chloe Bremberg (sophomore, attack)

Phoebe Handwerk (freshman, defense)

Expectations:

“Derryfield lacrosse has a history of success and so we are coming into this season with high expectations. I envision us continuing to compete in our division and our goal is to make it back to the Final Four this year … We have a young program that continues to build, but I believe our culture is unmatched and I know that is going to fuel a successful season. I’m excited!” – Erin Boucher

Baseball

Head coach:

Drew Hill (5th season)

Last season:

15-1

Top returning athletes:

John McDevitt

Alex Comire

Mitch Regan

Zach Martin

Jack Steward

Owen Clemans

Promising newcomers:

Freshmen – Casey Peters, Nate Boudreau Jack Lewis

Expectations:

“Strong camaraderie, winning attitude and development.” – Drew Hill

Track & Field

Head coach:

Carlos Fuertes (1st season)

Top returning athletes:

Sarah Murphy (senior)

Kenny Amorim (senior)

Benjamin Roy (senior)

James (Nate) Barret (junior)

Promising newcomers:

“We have very strong freshman class.” – Carlos Fuertes

Girls: Kiera Bradley

Tyl-Elle Fulton

Abigail (Abby) Steward

Boys: Ben LaFlamme

Sam Kellner

Brenna Ziegler

Expectations: