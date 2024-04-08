Spring Sports Preview: Derryfield School

Juniors:

Expectations:

“Continue to build on the successes of our past to challenge for another State title game appearance. The team returns a strong mix of veterans and newcomers at all positions. Very excited about our returners and new players. They all worked hard in the weight room and in terms of individual skills. We have the experience and skill to contend with all of the top teams in division two this spring. The team knows they will have a target on them every time they take the field, but we are excited and up for the challenge once again this spring. Positive attitudes, unselfish play and continuing to raise the bar and challenge ourselves each day will dictate how far we go this spring.” – Head Coach Chris Hettler