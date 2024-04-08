Spring Sports Preview: Derryfield School

Monday, April 8, 2024 Ryan O'Connor Sports, High School Sports 0
MANCHESTER, NH – Winter may have been late in moving out of New Hampshire this year, but spring sports are already moving in, and student athletes at Derryfield School are among those entering the season with aspirations of extending their respective seasons into early summer.

Boys Lacrosse

DSC8053
Alex Murray was one of several standout performers on last year’s championship unit. Stacy Harrison photo.

Head coach:

  • Chris Hettler (22nd season, 21st as head coach)

Last season:

Top returning athletes:

Seniors:

  • Alex Murray, attack (Bentley)
  • Chili Cabot, attack (Mass Maritime)
  • Logan Purvis, fogo (NJIT)
  • Max Fowler defense (St. Anselm)
  • Tyler Marsden, defense (Embry Riddle)
  • John Kramer, midfield
  • Parker Lebiedz, goalie
  • Tad Faulkner, defense
Juniors:
  • RJ Proulx, attack
  • Logan Dyer, midfield
  • Brady Doldo midfield

Sophomore:

  • Garrett Lande

Top newcomers:

  • Cooper Ketchem, midfield, sophomore
  • Dom Cercone, attack, freshman
  • Ryan Maxwell, midfield, freshman
  • Jackson Hatfield, midfield, freshman
  • Dan Roy, defense, freshman
  • Jaxon DeYoung, goalie, freshman
  • Liam England, goalie, freshman
Expectations:
“Continue to build on the successes of our past to challenge for another State title game appearance. The team returns a strong mix of veterans and newcomers at all positions. Very excited about our returners and new players. They all worked hard in the weight room and in terms of individual skills. We have the experience and skill to contend with all of the top teams in division two this spring. The team knows they will have a target on them every time they take the field, but we are excited and up for the challenge once again this spring. Positive attitudes, unselfish play and continuing to raise the bar and challenge ourselves each day will dictate how far we go this spring.”  – Head Coach Chris Hettler

Girls Tennis

DS Girls Koshy 1
Sofia Koshy, shown battling for the D-I championship, returns as a key player on Derryfield’s ladder this season.Stacy Harrison photo

Head coach:

  • Gustavo Moral (24 years)

Last season:

Top returning athletes:

  • Sophia Correnti, Captain, No. 1 – Finalist in both singles and doubles tournaments (with Sophie Brown) Captain, Charlotte Smith
  • Zora Brady, Captain
  • Annabelle Crotty
  • Sofia Koshy
  • Lily Vazquez
  • Lucy Yakola

Promising newcomers:

  • Sarina Punjabi
  • Meredith MacWilliam

Expectations:

  • To retain all the players that signed up for the team
  •  For the team to have a good time
  • For the team to evidence tangible growth by the end of the season
  • To continue to be with the teams in the top tier
  • To be competitive in the tournaments
  • Make the team tournament final

“We have a great group of athletes that are serious and committed, approaching this year with talent and experience.” – Head Coach Gustavo Moral

Girls Lacrosse

Head coach:

  • Erin Boucher (3rd season, 2nd as head coach at Derryfield, previously head coach at Manchester Central from 2016-’21)

Last season:

  • 10-7 (reached playoff quarterfinals)

Top returning athletes:

Captains:

  • Lilly Handwerk (senior midfielder)
  • Kenzie Miller (senior defender)
  • Lily Kfoury (junior goalie)
  • Bri Murray (junior defender)

Other standout returners:

  • Chloe Bremberg (junior midfielder)
  • Teagan Peabody (sophomore defender)
  • Alex Benson (junior attacker)
  • Phoebe Handwerk (sophomore defender)

Promising newcomers:

  • Maddy Paolino (freshman attacker)
  • Taylor Bradley (freshman defender)
  • Anny Naje (freshman defender)
  • Sadie Walsh (freshman goalie).

Expectations:

“I have high expectations for this season and feel confident that with our schedule and the talent we have we will go far in Division III.” – Head Coach Erin Boucher

