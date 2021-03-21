Spring Equinox and Ink Link blossom

Spring Equinox and the Ink Link Blossoms. See what’s happening behind the screens at the Manchester Ink Link.

On Saturday March 20, 2021, at 5:37a.m., was the official start of Spring. Subscribers to Carol Robidoux’s daily email newsletter knew that the Manchester Ink Link was setting up shop in Derryfield Park from 10 a.m. until noon welcoming new and returning VIP members and inviting folks including those just out enjoying the spring weather to ask her about why she does what she does. She couldn’t wait to tell them all about her passion for the city and her dedication to her daily readers.

It’s no secret that more people want greater access to more local news and stories of interest close to home these days. In Carol’s words “the Ink Link tries to make sure that local advertisers on the site add value for the reader and in return hopes that readers will support the advertisers thus creating a sustainable news ecosystem.” This is the ideal time to engage as a community. More participation, more stories, more local news.

Did you miss yesterday’s outing? No worries. There will be many more opportunities to visit at a safe but friendly social distance and sign up for your Virtual Ink Link Patron membership.

In our world of technology much changed by the ongoing pandemic, it is entirely possible to think global and act local at the same time.

The Ink Link runs on memberships; it makes the news more accessible by eliminating paywalls that separate reader from the reporting of curated news presented by professionals. As an independent online news service, the Ink Link needs only to answer to readers. To grow the news team and bring even more great stories, requires a unique partnership with the readership. Participation is key as is the relationship between reader and advertiser.

Yesterday was a start. Look for more points of visibility and a growing focus on diversity, equity and inclusion that reflects the ever-evolving make-up of our community.