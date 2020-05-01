Spreading a little sunshine: Elliot Hospital staff delivers the goods to Hanover Hill counterparts

Feel-good Friday slideshow of gift bags, cards and cookies delivered to Hanover Hill by Elliot staff.

MANCHESTER, NH — We’re all in this together. It’s a common message resonating across the country and around the world right now, and here at home it’s personified by the random acts of kindness happening every day.

Case in point: The Elliot Emergency Department staff recently took up a collection to spread some sunshine on some very deserving healthcare workers at Hanover Hill Healthcare Facility, money they used to create care packages for the entire staff.

And employees of the Elliot Lab followed suit, delivering Girl Scout cookies, hand sanitizer and encouraging cards for all at the long-term care facility.

Hanover Hill was one of the first New Hampshire nursing facilities identified as dealing with cases of COVID-19. They have suffered losses there among residents, and have struggled to get the personal protective equipment they need. The special deliveries were just what the doctor ordered.

Hanover Hill’s reaction? “This is our family, defined.”

Amen to that.